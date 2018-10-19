Over 50 people feared dead, several injured as passenger train in Amritsar runs over Dussehra crowd

On the occasion of Dussehra, a major train accident took place in Amritsar. And around fifty people have been killed according reports, and toll is expected to rise over 100. However, several people are stuck under the debris. Rescue operations are underway. As per the reports, locals were burning the Ravan effigy on railway tracks. The train was coming from Pathankot to Amritsar.

Injured people are being shifted to a nearby hospital meanwhile all the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

An eyewitness said, a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar

#Punjab: An eyewitness says, a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar pic.twitter.com/JziMF03JyS — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

More information awaited