Over 1,000 cases of fake caste certificates to get govt jobs

New Delhi: Over 1,000 cases of people securing jobs using forged caste certificates have been reported by various central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed today. The Department of Personnel and Training had in June sought data from all central government organisations regarding appointments made on the basis of fake caste certificates.

“As per information received from 48 departments/ ministries/organisations till December 10, 2017, around 1,040 cases of fake/false caste certificates have been reported by them,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Out of these, nearly 65 cases have resulted in termination of service, he said.

“In respect of about 570 cases, the matter is pending before the concerned government authorities for verification/scrutiny. In respect of nearly 145 cases, the matter is pending before various courts of law,” the Minister said.

“In the remaining 260 cases, the matter is at initial stage of examination before appointing authorities to verify the complaint of fake/false caste certificate. These also include a few cases where the complaint of fake/false certificate has been found incorrect by the appointing authorities after verification/scrutiny,” Singh said.

Reportedly, during 2010 to 2016, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered and investigated 16 cases relating to fake caste certificates, he said.