Ordeal of teen flesh trade victim: Mom killed self, father raped her

Pune: A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter before she was pushed into flesh trade and subsequently rescued by the police. The man was booked under section 376 (N) (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after the girl revealed the crime during counselling.

“The girl was rescued from prostitution by the social security cell of the city police and during her counselling session at the rescue foundation she disclosed that her father had repeatedly raped her between 2013 and 2016,” Bundgarden police station senior inspector M M Mujawar told PTI.

According to the complainant, her mother had committed suicide in 2010 and her father was booked for abetment. After coming out of jail in 2013, the man allegedly established sexual relations by threatening her of dire consequences and married to another woman, the complaint said.

The girl complained to her stepmother about her ordeal but was allegedly told to keep quiet. The girl then informed about the sexual assaults by her father to her school teacher and principal who then summoned her aunt and inquired about the incident, according to the complaint. Police said the girl was forced into prostitution by her own relative. “We have arrested the accused father and he will be produced in court on Monday,” said Mujawar.