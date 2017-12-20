Opposition suspends House blockade after a truce initiative by Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: The Opposition leaders on Tuesday decided to suspend their blockade of Parliament for four days until Friday after a truce initiative by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The opposition has been forcing adjournment of the House since start of the winter session last Friday. There are eight more sittings after Friday — from December 27 to 29 and January 1 to 5 — that may be hit if they resume the blockade from next week. They made it clear to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that the blockade will be resumed unless Prime Minister Modi apologises and withdraws his insinuation of ‘conspiracy’ against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Jaitley was conveyed the Opposition’s joint stand at a meeting he had called in deference to Venkaiah Naidu’s directive earlier in the day to sort out the stalemate outside and let the House conduct its normal business. Jaitley sought time to enable him to speak to Modi and get back to them. “Our truce is only up to Friday to get back the PM’s response,” Congress sources said, adding that the ball is now in Modi’s court whether he wants smooth conduct of the belated winter session up to January 5 or not.

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the chairman in the Rajya Sabha that the Opposition also wants the House to function, provided the irritant is withdrawn. The Rajya Sabha was able to function on Tuesday late till 6.30 PM and passed two official Bills; the question hour was also held. The Lok Sabha was also able to pass three Bills, but only after the temporary truce by the Congress by staging a walkout.

At one stage, before the walkout, an infuriated Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, annoyed with the slogans by the Congress members, asked them to give in writing whether they want the session to continue or not. Why block the session after pressurising the government to hold one, she asked.

The controversy is over Prime Minister Modi asserting at an election rally in Gujarat on December 10 that Pakistan is trying to meddle in the elections. It was further alleged that Dr Manmohan Singh was present at a dinner hosted by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for Pakistani envoys, where this strategy was discussed.

The Congress stand is that the dinner was part of discussions on India-Pakistan relations and there was no reference to the Gujarat elections at all. Dr Manmohan Singh had even released the list of those who attended the dinner to scotch Modi’s charge.