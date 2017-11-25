Only Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Udupi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has made a strong pitch for building the Ram Temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya, saying only the ‘mandir’ would come up there and not any other structure.

The call came even as the nation is readying for Supreme Court’s scheduled final hearings next month on the site, which is claimed by both Hindu and Muslim groups. The remarks are also seen as a rebuke to spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who has appointed himself as a mediator between Hindu and Muslim groups.

Addressing the “Dharma Sansad”, a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders, Bhagwat said there should be no ambiguity about the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. “We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of faith,” Bhagwat added. After years of efforts and sacrifice, the temple is possible now, he added, while noting that the matter was in the court.

Not just that, he asserted the “Mandir will be constructed at the same site – the birthplace of Lord Ram – using the same stones, in its original form and grandeur, under the guidance of those who were the flag-bearers of the Ram janmabhoomi movement for the last 25 years.

But prior to it (building the temple), public awareness was essential, he said. “We are close to achieving our goal but at this juncture, we should be extra cautious,” he added.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court accorded a third of the disputed site to Muslims and the rest to Hindus. Both have challenged the decision in the Supreme Court whose judges earlier this year suggested that an out-of-court settlement could be the best way to resolve the conflict.The Shia Waqf Board, which handles property and other administrative matters for Shia Muslims, has said it is willing to find another location to build a mosque.

But the majority of Indian Muslims are Sunnis and their leaders have flatly refused the Shia stand. Prevention of religious conversions and cow protection were among the other key issues to be discussed at VHP’s three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’. The meet will also discuss issues of discrimination on the basis of caste and gender and explore ways to ensure harmony within Hindu society, the organisers said.

The RSS chief also said the seers and Hindus gathered in huge numbers at the meet need to ponder over the conducive atmosphere prevailing in the country and elsewhere.

But he cautioned them against forces which divide the society and asked them to remain alert. On religious conversion, he said: ‘‘The strength of the society lies in its unity. When it is destroyed, anti-national forces gain foothold. We need to understand the consequences of religious conversion. We need to reach out to those who are prone to conversion.”

He also reminded the meet about the duty of seers and members of upper caste towards Dalits and other backward communities. On cow-vigilantism, Bhagwat said people know what happens to cows when they are sold to butchers. He said ‘cow protectors’ surface due to the callousness of society.

“Society is careless about the status of cows. Those who have concern for the cows stand up to protect the cattle. This leads to conflict in the society and gives a bad name to the ‘cow protectors’,” reasoned Bhagwat.

Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavar Math of Udupi, who chaired the reception committee, said the Ram Temple would be built in a year, well before 2019. Addressing the meet earlier, VHP leader Pravin Togadia demanded that the government should not regulate Hindu temples.

“If the Indian Constitution is secular, why are governments regulating Hindu temples? Are there any instances of government controlling any mosque or church? If not, then why this discrimination only towards Hindu temples. “Let Hindus manage their temples,” he said.