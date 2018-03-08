One arrested for damaging Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Kannur

Kerala: One person was arrested in connection to damaging a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Kannur on Thursday. The spectacle of the Gandhi statue was damaged, which is situated in Thaliparamba area of the city. Police said that accused is mentally unstable.

On Wednesday unidentified miscreants poured paint on the bust of Dr BR Ambedkar in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai. In January this year a statue of BR Ambedkar was found broken in Haryana’s Palwal district which was followed by a protest by the Dalit community.