OMG! Rahul Gandhi poster in Amethi claims he is descendant of Lord Parashuram

Rahul Gandhi’s poster in Amethi has become topic of discussion after he became a president of Congress party. In the poster, Rahul has been described as a descendant of Lord Parashuram. The poster was put up by Youth Congress leader Abhishek Vajpayee.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi his parents Sonia Gandhi, late Rajiv Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leader Pramod Tiwari can be spotted. Poster has a photo of Parshuram behind Sonia Gandhi and Lord Shiva behind Rajiv Gandhi. However, the viral poster has not yet been confirmed in any way, but this poster has become the subject of discussion.

This is not the first time poster of Rahul has become hot topic before this a poster was put stating that Rahul Gandhi is missing. Talking about Rahul, he was busy with Gujarat elections which took place in two phases and now results will be declared on December 18.