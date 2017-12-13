OMG! Is this wedding card worth Rs 1.5 lakh of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash?
Well, people are still getting over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. After all that gaga, Twitter has something else to talk about too. Well, there are rumours on social media about another big fat Indian wedding in the making. A wedding card video is doing rounds, which is allegedly the invitation card of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash.
The wedding card of Akash Ambani has also gone viral. Said to be one of the most expensive invitation cards in India, it costs around Rs 1.5 lakh. But no official statement from the Ambanis has come in yet.
Photos and videos of the invitation card claim it to be one of the costliest in India, and one can buy an iPhone X from the cost of one invitation card.
Made of gold, the card is carved in an extremely beautiful and delicate manner. All the details, including the invitation card, their outfits and guests list, of the function, is bound to take social media by storm. But still no confirmation about the authenticity of the videos and photos of the invitation card claiming to be that of Akash’s wedding.
Here’s a look at costliest invitation card and alleged Akash Ambani wedding invitation card:
Rs150000NU Wedding Invitation Card By Mukesh Ambani ⬆ pic.twitter.com/XY82nWmM9Y
— Amarjeet Sahni (@amarsahni59) December 8, 2017
JUST ARRIVED
- Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma wedding: Condom brand Durex tweets a funny congratulatory message
- OMG! Is this wedding card worth Rs 1.5 lakh of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash?
- Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s mother reveals why Shilpa broke her marriage with Romit Raj; read statement
- Congress leader says Taiwanese mushroom behind Modi’s fairness, Twitter goes one step ahead
- Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl against India in 2nd ODI
EDITOR’S PICK
Vile abuse and worse in Gujarat
Electioneering inevitably means high-decibel rhetoric, with the rival contestants vying with one another to persuade the voters by pitching their…
Political discourse: Stooping to conquer
The BJP spokesmen tell the people, during the debates on TV News channels, that ‘every thing is fair in love…
Modi alleges Manmohan Singh: To speak and when not to speak
Manmohan Singh ko gussa kab ata hai? Just how hard do you have to step on his Buddha-esque toes before…
When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma?
When will this madness end? When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma? When can…
Looking beyond headline GDP numbers
Since the release of GDP data for the second quarter of FY 17-18 by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on…