OMG! Is this wedding card worth Rs 1.5 lakh of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash?

Well, people are still getting over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. After all that gaga, Twitter has something else to talk about too. Well, there are rumours on social media about another big fat Indian wedding in the making. A wedding card video is doing rounds, which is allegedly the invitation card of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash.

The wedding card of Akash Ambani has also gone viral. Said to be one of the most expensive invitation cards in India, it costs around Rs 1.5 lakh. But no official statement from the Ambanis has come in yet.

Photos and videos of the invitation card claim it to be one of the costliest in India, and one can buy an iPhone X from the cost of one invitation card.

Made of gold, the card is carved in an extremely beautiful and delicate manner. All the details, including the invitation card, their outfits and guests list, of the function, is bound to take social media by storm. But still no confirmation about the authenticity of the videos and photos of the invitation card claiming to be that of Akash’s wedding.

Here’s a look at costliest invitation card and alleged Akash Ambani wedding invitation card: