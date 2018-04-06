OMG! Aishwarya Rai to marry Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav next month

Former Bihar CM and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap is likely to get engaged to Aishwarya Rai. Well, though the name sounds familiar to you, the girl has no connection with Bollywood actress. According to reports, Tej Pratap is likely to tie the knot with RJD MP Chandrika Rai’s daughter and the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. As per the reports, the wedding is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Patna.

The wedding was in the news after Rabri Devi had earlier remarked that she didn’t want a “mall-going” daughter-in-law for her sons. According to another RJD leader, talks between the two families have been underway for the last six months. The engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 18 at a hotel in Patna.

Meanwhile, RJD sources quoted to The Indian Express, “We have been trying to get bail for our leader Laluji. If we do not get bail for him, we will pray for parole so that he can attend the marriage of his elder son. We will try to keep the function as simple and modest as possible as we are pained at our leader being in jail.”

Talking about Aishwarya, she is the eldest of her three siblings. Her younger brother Apurva is pursuing law and youngest Aayushi is an engineer. Aishwarya graduated from Patna’s Notre Dame school and received an MBA from Amity, Noida.