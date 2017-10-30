Ola brings its proprietary ‘Auto-Connect Wifi’ to auto-rickshaws

New Delhi: Taxi aggregator Ola on Monday announced a tech upgrade for its Ola Auto category as the transportation app introduced its industry-first innovation ‘Auto-Connect Wifi’. Adding seamless Wifi internet connectivity to truly valuable propositions such as on demand service, transparent pricing, cashless payments, door-to-door pickup and drop, GPS tracking and more for customers, Ola has taken commuting by the country’s most ubiquitous platform to the next level.

“We have already disrupted the transportation sector by bringing one of the most traditional means of commute online for commuters and driver partners. With Auto-Connect Wifi, we are reinventing the 3-wheelers and enabling a connected experience for our customers,” said sr. director and category head – Auto, Siddharth Agrawal.

“Our Auto-Connect Wifi experience is built on the foundations of key government initiatives such as Digital India. Through this first-of-its-kind innovation, we want to not only improve the quality of time spent while on the road, but also help build easy access to millions of users across the country,” added Agrawal.

Following the massive popularity of Ola Auto-Connect Wifi for the Prime category, Ola soon expanded this offering to other categories including Mini, Lux, and Micro.

Given that commute in an Indian city averages around 40 minutes, Ola sees the vehicle the as the ‘third place’ apart from home and office where customers spend a considerable amount of their time and would like to make it productive.

With innovations such as ‘Auto-Connect Wifi’ and Ola Play that cater to this customer need efficiently, Ola aims to usher in a digital revolution that has the potential to transform the experience of mobility for millions of users across the country.

Similar to other categories, Wifi connects seamlessly to internet for existing Ola customers as soon as the trip starts. First time users need to connect to the Wifi through a one-time authentication key on their phones and enjoy the seamless auto-connect experience, every time they book a new ride.

With its tremendous success and rapid expansion across the country, Ola has also launched a TVC campaign that reinforces popular public opinion of Ola Autos being synonymous with auto Rickshaws across the country.