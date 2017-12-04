Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik attacked by unidentified youth in Puri

Puri (Odisha): International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik was hospitalised with an injury after an unidentified youth twisted his hand here on Sunday. The incident, reportedly, took place at the International Sand Art Festival when the youth attempted to snatch Pattnaik’s wrist watch. According to Pattnaik, the miscreant, after attacking him, disappeared in the crowd when he tried to defend himself.

The miscreant is yet to be identified. Pattnaik is the brand ambassador of the five-day long festival, which was inaugurated on December 1 at Chandrabhaga beach near the famous Sun Temple in Konark. About 70 participants, including 18 women and foreign nationals from different countries like Germany, Mexico, Ghana, Singapore, Canada, Spain, Sri Lanka, Russia are participating in the festival.