Home / India / Odisha: Principal arrested for sexually assaulting class 5 student

Odisha: Principal arrested for sexually assaulting class 5 student

— By Asia News International | Oct 07, 2018 03:13 pm
Kalahandi (Odisha): A principal of a Odisha school was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl student. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the accused summoned the minor girl, who is a class 5th student in his office during recess and demanded her to  massage his legs. He then later went on to assault the 10-year-old.

The incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused on Friday. The arrested headmaster, however, has denied the allegations and claimed it to be a conspiracy against him. More details awaited.


