Odisha: Meet Pratap Chandra Khandwal Bhubaneswar’s dancing traffic cop

Bhubaneswar: Traffic cop Pratap Chandra Khandwal has an interesting way of making people obey traffic rules. The 33-year-old home guard, who is currently deployed as traffic police personnel here, controls traffic with his dance moves. He is famous among commuters for his distinctive style of controlling the traffic.

Talking about his method, Pratap told ANI, “I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn’t obey rules, but with my style people got attracted and started obeying rules.” Pratap, who is working with the traffic police for four years, added that he created the moves through experience and practice.