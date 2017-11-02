NTPC plant explosion: NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of 26 people in a blast at an NTPC plant in Rae Bareli.

Expressing its concern over the incident, the Commission said in a statement today that a “high-level probe into the matter is immediately required to ascertain the negligence and errors, if any, behind the incident, which involves the right to life”.

It said there was need to ensure that such tragedies do not recur. The notice has been sent to the chief secretary of the state. A detailed report is expected from the government within six weeks, the rights panel said.

At least 26 persons died after a massive explosion in one the boilers at the state-run power giant’s Unchahar plant yesterday.