NTPC explosion: PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the explosion at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the tragic incident has climbed to 26. The principal secretary (Home), Arvind Kumar, while informing this, added that scores of others injured in the accident were being duly taken care of. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has also reached the district to take a stock of the situation. He met the families of the deceased and paid a visit to the injured admitted in the district hospital.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The incident took place on Wednesday when the ash-pipe exploded due to pressure at the NTPC plant in Unchahar area. Hours after the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of deceased, Rs. 50,000 for critically injured and Rs. 25,000 for those with minor injuries.