NTPC explosion: Death toll in Unchahar plant accident rises to 32, says CMD

New Delhi: The death toll in the NTPC’s Unchahar plant mishap has risen to 32 and the panel set up to look into the cause of the accident will come out with its report in a month, the power producer’s CMD Gurdeep Singh said today.

“Death toll 32 so far… Panel headed by Executive Director S K Roy looking into the cause of the accident, report in a month,” said Singh during an interaction with reporters here. Terming the boiler plant blast as “the rarest kind of incident”, the NTPC chairman and managing director said people maintaining the unit were the most experienced. He added that it will take nearly 3-6 months to put the unit back on track.