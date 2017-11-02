NTPC boiler blast: Survivor recalls hearing loud explosion, cries all over

Ganga Prasad, a labourer at the NTPC plant in Unchahar at Rae Bareli, where the blast took place, recalls hearing a loud explosion, followed by cries all around him.

“There was a loud explosion in the boiler…..we did not get time to run to safety,” Prasad (30), who suffered burns on his arms and other parts of the body, said, as he writhed in pain on his bed at the district hospital in Raebareli, told Deccan Herald.

“Kuch pata hi nahin chala….siren bhi nahin baja…achanak sab ho gaya” (We could not understand…there was no warning…no siren…everything happened all of a sudden,” he said, adding that many labourers were dead within minutes of the blast.

Over 25 people have been killed and scores burnt in the boiler explosion that took place on Wednesday in a power generating unit commissioned just months ago at a state-run NTPC plant in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Many of the injured have suffered serious burn injuries from the explosion, which let off thick smoke and steam.

The plant in Unchahar is almost 30 years old but the boiler pipe burst took place in the 500 MW power generating unit that started operating in March. Reports suggest that the some workers sensed pressure building up in the boiler but it is not clear whether there was enough time to evacuate people to safety before it exploded. A fire broke out and a huge ball of dust rose after the explosion, making rescue difficult.

However, now it is really hard to believe that these were the same labourers, who had celebrated when the sixth unit of the NTPC was inaugurated a few months ago. Meanwhile, Prasad was among the lucky ones, who survived the blast that claimed the lives of 20 labourers and left over 100 injured, some critically, with comparatively minor injuries. Many around him, however, suffered second to third-degree burns and are battling for their life.

Another survivor said that hot ash rained on the labourers, who were working near the boiler. Some bodies were so badly burnt that the rescuers had difficulty in carrying them to the morgues, an eyewitness said to Deccan Herald. The scene outside the NTPC plant and at the hospitals was chaotic. Many others anxiously waited for information about their near and dear ones. There were also complaints that NTPC officials were not informing them about their relatives.

In a statement, the NTPC has said that there was a “sudden abnormal sound…and there was an opening…from which hot gases and steam escaped affecting the people working around the area.” Hours into the rescue effort, there were fears that some workers might be trapped inside the unit.

“Rescue operations are still on,” said senior official Sanjay Kumar Khatri on Thursday. The plant was shut down last evening.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has interrupted his campaign tour of Gujarat for polls next month to visit the plant and the injured workers in Rae Bareli, which is his mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say that officials are ensuring that normalcy is restored. “Deeply pained by the accident at the NTPC plant in Raebareli. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. The situation is being closely monitored and officials are ensuring normalcy is restored,” he tweeted.