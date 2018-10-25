NTA releases UGC NET 2018 exam dates, shift and admit card details; check at ntanet.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date of release of admit card, shift details and exam dates for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). The NTA will conduct its maiden UGC NET in December 2018. UGC NET will be held on 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 December in two shifts: 9.30 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 6 pm. The admit cards for the exam will be available on November 19 on the NTA official website, ntanet.nic.in.
“In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate including photograph and signature are shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between 19.11.2018 to 25.11.2018. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make a correction in the record later,” the NTA said in an official notification.
Steps to download UGC NET 2018:
Step 1: Visit official website, ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the admit card download link
Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration no and password to log in
Step 4: Your admit card will appear
Step 5: Download it or take a print out for future reference