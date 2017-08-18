Now, anyone can nominate a person for Padma awards online till September 15

New Delhi: Till September 15, anyone can nominate any person for the prestigious Padma Awards for the year 2018, with the government laying stress on honouring the unsung heroes. The nominations or recommendations for the awards can be received online only on the portal www.padmaawards.gov.in designed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Padma awards seek to recognise works of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

“The last date for receipt of the nominations for the Padma Awards 2018 is September 15, 2017. Everyone can nominate any one. People are encouraged to nominate unsung heroes who deserve these prestigious awards,” said a home ministry statement today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said that the prestigious awards in the past were given on the recommendations of ministers or politicians but his government has now made it open to anyone for nomination.

“Remember how Padma Awards were given earlier? We brought in a ‘small’ change – people can recommend names for awards, unlike the past,” Modi had said at an event organised by the Niti Aayog.

He emphasised that there were umpteen unsung heroes who have done exceptional works in different fields and deserved such a national honour. Recommendations can also be made by state governments, UTs, ministries, departments of the government of India, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, central and state ministers, chief ministers and governors of the state, and Members of Parliament, among others.

The nominations are placed before the Padma Awards Committee, constituted by the prime minister every year.

The awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year.