‘Notebandi, bang! GST, bang! 2 shots to the chest’, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told the business community here that the Congress understands the “terror you feel” and ripped into the government describing the note ban and the GST as “two quick shots to the chest.” “Commandos in counter-terror ops use a method called ‘double-tap.’ After downing a target, they make sure that the enemy stays dead, with two quick shots to the chest.

The Prime Minister’s tactics were similar…Note bandi, bang! Then GST, bang,” said Gandhi, asserting that the government’s policies have brought small businesses to their knees.

He also said that the trust in the BJP-led government was dead, since it was “convinced that every single person was a thief”. This ‘‘mistrust” in the community, which is built into the laws, will have to go, as it alone can revive the Indian economy, he added.

A much-relaxed Rahul continued his attack on the Prime Minister, saying that the country will observe the death anniversary of 500 and 1000-rupee notes next month. “All cash is not black, all black is not cash. PM unleashed his powers from his very big chest,” he said, adding that Modi had a “very small heart”.

He said just as it is important to speak, it is equally important to listen, too. “Start-Up India,” he said, “cannot be accompanied by Shut Up India. It is imperative for the government to listen to you, trust you, believe in you,” he said referring to the business community.

Even as he admitted that the previous government at the Centre led by his party had shortcomings “towards its closing day,” Rahul on Thursday pitched for another shot at power, saying a new Congress government would be a much more decentralised government. ‘‘It would distribute power much more than even the last Congress Government did.”The Congress vice president was speaking at a function organised by industrial chamber PHDCCI.

Invited to speak on the “devastating impact of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax on the small and medium enterprises,” he struck a chord with the industry and lamented that the disaster had stemmed from the fact that the government was not ready to listen to them; it refused to have any conversation and had the attitude that “because we have decided,” so it will be so.

“50,000 jobs are created by China every single day. India creates 450. The only force capable of meeting China’s challenge is MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Businesses),” Gandhi said, pledging that his party “will always have the humility” to stand with the MSMEs. “We will ensure you all get dignity; your troubles are India’s troubles. Your successes will drive India forward,” he said.

Marriage, if destined?

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, the most eligible bachelor at 47, faced a ticklish question of his elusive marriage. His prompt reaction was: “Bahut purana sawaal hai. I believe in destiny. Jab hogi, hogi (Very old question. Will happen when it has to happen).” The questioner wanted to know whether he will marry before or after becoming the PM.