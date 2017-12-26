Noida: Two teenage sisters found hanging on tree outside their house

Noida: Bodies of two teenage sisters were today found hanging from a tree outside their house in Baraula here, police said.

SP City Arun Kumar Singh said the girls were were identified as Laxmi (18) and Nisha (14). Their father hailed from Bulandshahr and the family was living in a rented house here in Sector 49.

The police received information about the sisters this morning following which a team reached their house. They pulled down the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, he said. While Nisha was studying in a school, Laxmi was working with a private company.

The police detained Kulbhusan for questioning who claimed that his elder daughter was in love with a youth, Prem, and she had eloped with him ten days ago. However, she returned home a few days ago following which he had scolded her.

Kulbhusan alleged that the girls had bolted the room, where he and his wife were sleeping, from outside last night and committed suicide by hanging themselves with stoles, the SP said.

The official said the matter was being investigated from all possible angles, including murder and honour killing.