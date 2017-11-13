Noida: 26-year-old pregnant woman killed by speeding car

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): A fast moving car coming out of a parking lot in Noida Sector 18 has rammed a 26-year-old pregnant woman along with her husband, whereby the woman suffered serious injuries and eventually died. The police, on receiving the information, reached the spot on Sunday night and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The doctors could not save the unborn eight-month-old baby of the couple.

Pregnant woman dies after being run over by a car, accused has been arrested says police and car seized. Relatives of the deceased demand strict action pic.twitter.com/ajGVBktofB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2017



The police have started investigating the matter by taking the parking attendant, who was driving the car, into custody. The parking attendant, while trying to bring the speeding car under control, crashed the couple. The doctors said the husband is under critical condition. “The couple was out for shopping on Sunday evening in the market of Noida Sector-18, when a parking attendant, who lost control of his car, rammed into them,” Shevtambar Pandey, Circle Officer (CO) of Noida Police, told ANI.