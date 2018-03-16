No TDP MP came to meet me, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said no Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Members of Parliament (MP) came to meet him on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Union Minister categorically denied reports in a section of Andhra Pradesh media that he did not give time to the TDP MPs. “There has been some wrong reporting in Andhra Pradesh media that I did not meet a delegation of TDP MPs and did not hear them on Tuesday but gave time and heard some MPs from some other political party,” Goyal said. He said the news report is completely wrong and baseless as every Tuesday he meets MPs from different political parties in an open house meeting at his office in the Parliament between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I would like to categorically state that this news item is completely wrong, baseless and untrue. On Tuesday, when I was sitting in the open house, I was called by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister for urgent meeting. And, during the period that I had left my office some MPs had to wait till I returned back to my office. To the best of my knowledge, no MP of the TDP either sought an appointment with me, or came to meet me during the open house,” Goyal asserted.

Therefore, the Union Minister said, there is no question of refusing to meet or not meeting MPs of any political party whatsoever. Some reports in Andhra Pradesh media said that Andhra Pradesh chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious objection to Union Minister Piyush Goyal not giving an appointment to the TDP MPs but gave time to the MPs from the opposition Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).