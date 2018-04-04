No other government honoured BR Ambedkar as we did: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Seeking to reach out to the Dalit community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said no regime had honoured B R Ambedkar like his government had. Modi’s remarks come soon after widespread protests, some turning violent, in different parts of the country over a Supreme Court verdict putting in place safeguards to prevent misuse of a law to prevent atrocities of SCs and STs.

“No government has, perhaps, given respect to Babasaheb the way our government has. Instead of dragging him into politics, we should all try to walk on the path he has shown us…,” he said.

The prime minister was speaking at the inauguration of an annexe building at Western Court that acts as a transit accommodation for newly elected lawmakers.

Lamenting that everyone had dragged Ambedkar’s name for political gains, Modi said it was his government that completed the Ambedkar international centre though the idea was conceived when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

The 26, Alipur Road house where the Dalit icon died would be dedicated to the nation on April 13 on the eve of his birth anniversary, Modi said. Hitting out at the UPA, Modi said the previous government had dragged its feet on the project for years.

“But we completed projects at stipulated time period,” he said, noting that his government was committed to ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’.