No one ever wishes me good morning: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BJP MPs

New Delhi: “No one ever wishes me good morning,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented on Thursday as he addressed BJP parliamentarians at a weekly meeting before the start of the session.

The Prime Minister explained that he sent messages to lawmakers every morning, but few acknowledged his greetings. “I send good morning messages but apart from five or six MPs, no one responds,” he said, urging MPs to keep up on the Narendra Modi app, reports NDTV.

The television channel’s news portal reported that Modi also said he often sends important messages with his morning greetings, but these were missed too. Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, who was at the meeting, said the Prime Minister has often advised party lawmakers to be social media and tech savvy for better mass outreach, the portal adds. BJP lawmakers have been admonished before by the prime minister. In August this year, he had warned MPs against skipping Parliament, saying their absence could cost them a chance to contest the 2019 national election.