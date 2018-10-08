No need of international driving licence, you can drive in foreign countries using your India licence

Number of foreign countries allow people to drive with their own national driving licences and so there is no need for the international licence in those places. To appeal Indian tourists Australia launched a major campaign which lasted a month to attract the tourists, while talking to Times of India, a leading national daily, Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia’s country manager (India & Gulf said, “India and Australia have similar basic road rules. Both nations drive on the left hand side of the road, and the cars are of right hand drive variety, making it easier for Indians to plan a self-drive holiday in Australia. In most Australian states and territories except Northern Territory, you are able to drive on an overseas licence as long as it is current, and in English. You can drive vehicles which your overseas licence authorises you to drive.”

Foreign licence holders who want drive in Australia have to carry their diver licence written in English and if a holder does not has a driving licence in English has to get it translated to drive freely in the country of Australia.

Talking about self-drive holidays Debolin Sen of travel major Cox & Kings said, “For self-drive holidays, the US, western Europe, and New Zealand are the most popular countries (for Indians). These countries also offer better infrastructure for driving, which makes them a safe bet,” said.

While asked about the list of foreign countries an Indian can travel with his licence, Cox & Kings said, “Most states in USA allow Indians to drive up to a year with an Indian driving license. The license must be in English and valid. Another document that one needs is the copy of the I-94 form that mentions the date of your entry in the US,” it said.

The travel major said “Indian driving licence is allowed in France provided you carry its French translation along. It’s valid for a year only. Indians can drive on the roads of England, Scotland and Wales with the Indian passport up to a year. However, there are restrictions on the type of vehicle that can be used. Norway also offers self-drive opportunity on an Indian driving licence for up to three months from the date of entry.”

While for driving in New Zealand an Indian driver or a foreign driver should have to be at least 21 years old to carry the official translation licence approved by New Zealand Transport Agency and to rent a car. Though South Africa accepts Indian driving license if it is in English. However, renting a car requires an international license in SA.