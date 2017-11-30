No mosque will be allowed to be built in Ayodhya: Praveen Togadia

Jaipur: VHP leader Praveen Togadia today said that only a Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and no mosque will be allowed to be built there.

Addressing VHP and Bajrang Dal activists here, he said that a tough stand needs to be taken on the issues of Hindus and social media is becoming an important tool to reach out to people across the Hindu society.

He also said that Rohingya Muslims are a major cause of concern for the country and the government should deport them.

The international working president of the VHP also stressed on the need for a two-child policy in the country to check population.