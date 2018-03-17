Free Press Journal
No end to statue war: Black ink thrown at a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in West Bengal

No end to statue war: Black ink thrown at a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in West Bengal

— By FPJ Bureau | Mar 17, 2018 02:11 pm
West Bengal: Black ink thrown at a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Katwa’s Telephone Maidan, last night. Police reached the spot on receiving information & the statue was cleaned later.

