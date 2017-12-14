No bells, no chanting at Amarnath cave as it is a silence zone: National Green Tribunal

New Delhi: In a bid to preserve the eco-sensitive Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday declared it a “silence zone” and prohibited religious offerings beyond the entry point.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the Amarnath Shrine Board should ensure that proper infrastructural facilities are provided to the pilgrims, so that they are not deprived of a clear ‘darshan’, and the ecology of the area is maintained.

The NGT had earlier said that declaring the area around the Amarnath cave shrine a “silence zone” would be helpful in preventing avalanches and maintaining its pristine character.

“Nobody would be permitted to carry anything from the stairs leading to the holy cave and everybody should be properly frisked at entry point. Starting at the entry point of stairs, the area inside the cave should be declared a silence zone,” the bench said.

The green panel also ordered removal of iron grills in front of the ice stalagmite resembling the ‘Shiva Linga’ so that devotees get a better view of it; also, there should be no noise pollution near the sacred structure.

It also restrained devotees from carrying personal belongings including mobile phones beyond the last checkpoint and asked the shrine board to construct a place where pilgrims can keep their valuables.

The green panel also directed the committee of experts headed by an additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests to submit an action plan on providing facilities to the pilgrims within three weeks. The matter will be heard again on January 18 next year.