Nitish Kumar sends message to BJP over no compromise on corruption, divisive politics

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar seems to be having some kind of a reality check. He said on Monday that he will not compromise with corruption, nor side with divisive politics of any party.

In a loaded political missive, he indicated to the BJP: “Please remember, neither did I compromise with corruption, nor I will compromise with those trying to divide the society. I’m for complete communal and social peace… I want to make it clear that this country will march ahead on the basis of love, compassion and communal harmony”.He then went on to support Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who on Sunday advised the BJP to “change the mass perception among Dalits and minorities”. “I know Paswan very well and without applying his mind he won’t speak on these issues,” Kumar said.

Addressing the media in his party office, Kumar also chose to distance himself from Union minister and BJP motor mouth Giriraj Singh’s statement on alleged anti-national sloganeering in Araria and beheading of a person in Darbhanga.

When asked about the statement of Paswan, Kumar said: “He is not a small leader. I support what he said. He met me last night and we discussed many issues. We should respect his views.”