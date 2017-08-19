Nitish Kumar-led JD-U faction joins BJP-led NDA

Patna: The JD-U faction led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the party’s national executive meeting here.

“A resolution that the JD-U will join the BJP-led NDA was unanimously approved in the meeting,” a senior party leader said.

According to the leader, Janata Dal-United General Secretary K.C. Tayagi moved the resolution, which was approved by all invited members. However, a formal announcement in this regard has not been made.

“K.C. Tayagi will announce it formally at a press meet after the meeting is over,” the party leader told IANS.

The meeting began at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U president. Most of the JD-U leaders, including 70 party MLAs, two Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha MPs also participated.

It is a major decision in the party after Nitish Kumar last month dumped the RJD-Congress and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in Bihar. The JD-U now has two factions: one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by senior party leader and former party president Sharad Yadav.