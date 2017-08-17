Nitish Kumar belongs to BJP-United, not JD(U): Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said he does not belong to the Janata Dal (United ) (JD(U)), but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (United).

“Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is fake, real JD(U) is of Sharad Yadav. Nitish Kumar’s party is now BJP – United,” Azad told media here.

Azad, who came to attend the ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ programme organised by senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi, went on to slam the Centre saying that the country is under severe threat and danger.

“Whatever is happening in our nation is not in favour of anyone. They sing slogan of uniting the country, but, on the contrary, they divide the country. So their slogan is just to show off and in actual they believe in dividing the nation. The people of the nation should wake up. If this continues, then it will become difficult to stand together at a time of difficulty,” he added.

The ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ programme is being attended by the leaders of the Opposition parties, intellectuals, farmers, Dalits and tribals from across the country.