After admitting on TV that BJP made tall promises to lure public in 2014 elections, Nitin Gadkari plays ‘Marathi’ card

A video is going viral on social media where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is saying they made tall promises before coming to power. The video was posted by Congress Twitter handle and they captioned it “good to see Gadkari concurring with our view that the government was built on jumlas [gimmicks] and fake promises”.

The video is from Marathi reality show ‘Assal Pavhane, Irsal Namune’ that was aired on Colours in two parts on 4 and 5 October. “We didn’t expect to come to power. So we were advised to make tall promises…Now that we are in power, people remind us of the promises we made. But nowadays, we just laugh and move on.” Gadkari said in the show.

According to Scroll , Gadkari also said that honest people cannot make it big in politics. “Those who are honest and capable, they can never make it in politics,” he said. “I admit frankly, when we hand out tickets to candidates, we never examine the person’s character, whether he is corrupt or not. We look at the person’s caste and whether he is a candidate who can win.”

He further claimed: “We approach doctors, engineers asking them to contest elections. But they refuse. Then we say, honest people like you do not wish to enter politics. Then why do you protest when the dishonest become politicians?”

However, Gadkari later held a press conference to clarify on what he had said, “This is false, I did not say anything on Modi ji or 15 lakhs etc. The program was in Marathi and I wonder since when has Rahul ji starting understanding Marathi?: Nitin Gadkari,Union Minister on reports that he said BJP over promised in 2014 elections”

