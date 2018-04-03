NIRF 2018: Ministry of HRD to announce national ranking for Indian institutes today

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) headed by Prakash Javadekar today will announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 in New Delhi, Vigyan Bhawan at 3 pm. The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), ‘INDIA RANKINGS-2018’, India’s own top university rankings under 9 different categories will be released by HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar on 3rd April at 3.00 pm, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.#NIRF2018 #TransformingIndia #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/RY8Y3AX3T0 — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 2, 2018



The NIRF was launched by Prakash Javdekar in 2015, the first NIRF ranks were declared in 2016. NIRF will be announced in 9 categories, overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

Last year, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore had secured the top position in the overall category. IIT Madras secured the best engineering college. IIM Ahmedabad was adjudged as the best institute among management institutes, Jamia Hamdard of Delhi secured top position in Pharmacy institutes. The Ministry of HRD has this year introduced more categories this year that includes architecture, medical and law.