NIOS DElEd hall ticket for September 2018 exam out, log on to nios.ac.in to download admit card

National School of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the Hall Ticket of the 2nd Examination for untrained in-service teachers under D.El.E.D. programme. The examination will be held from September 25 September 29, the timing of the exam is between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Candidates are advised to download the admit cards as soon as possible, because the website may stop functioning due to heavy traffic, for the details of the examination candidates can refer to their admit cards. The admit card must be kept safely and carried to the venue where the examination will be held.

Click here to download the admit card for NIOS DElED September exam 2018.

Here are the steps to download NIOS DElED Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2018

Firstly, visit the official website of NIOS which is nios.ac.in

Click on the link for NIOS dled for untrained teachers appearing on the screen

Click on ‘Hall Ticket/Admit Card for 2nd Examination of D.El.Ed’

Fill your enrolment number and date of birth once you reach the login page

Click on submit

Admit card should be displayed if the steps are followed correctly

Download admit card and take a printout