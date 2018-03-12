NIA conducts searches at Srinagar Central Jail

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out an extensive search inside the Central Jail Srinagar on Monday. The NIA team assisted by the National Security Guard, Jammu and Kashmir and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, were also accompanied by magistrates, witnesses and doctors during the search.

“The search was carried out in connection with investigation of NIA case (Arrest of Danish Gulam Lone and Sohail Ahmed Bhat by Kupwara Police) in which it was found that fresh recruits of Al-Badr, a proscribed terrorist organisation, were being sent across for arms training in furtherance of a conspiracy hatched from inside the Central Jail Srinagar,” the NIA Spokesperson said.

“During the search, 25 mobile phones, some SIM cards, five SD cards, five pen drives, one iPod and a large number of incriminating documents/articles including a poster of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and a Pakistani flag beside jihadi literature were seized,” the NIA Spokesperson added. The searches started early morning and continued till late afternoon. All the barracks and the open ground were thoroughly searched with the help of well-trained teams and deep search metal detectors. A close watch on the entire operation was kept with the help of drones.