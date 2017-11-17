NGT vacates stay on construction activities in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday vacated its stay on construction activities in Delhi-NCR and ordered the concerned states to submit their “Action Plan” in two weeks to show how they will tackle pollution. A NGT bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar said non-compliance of the order will lead to exemplary fine. “If Action Plans are not submitted in two weeks, exemplary fine will be charged from the salaries of concerned senior officials,” Kumar said. “Let us know as a state when you will do what… You comply with the order or face contempt.” The NGT also sought an action plan related to pollution standards in Delhi.