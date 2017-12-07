NGT court holds Art of Living responsible for Yamuna floodplains damage
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday held Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living responsible for damaging the ecology of the Yamuna floodplains during the three-day cultural extravaganza held last year and asked the organisation to pay for the restoration works.
“We hold respondent no. 3 (Art of Living) responsible for the damage to the Yamuna floodplains,” green tribunal head Justice Swatanter Kumar said in his order.
The verdict comes after a report by an environmental experts panel accused the organisation of causing extensive damage to the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi during the World Culture Festival in 2016.
The NGT has already find the Art of Living Rs 5 crore for the damage and said the amount would be used to restore the fragile floodplains.
“In case more funds are required, Art of Living will have to pay,” the NGT chief said. However, if restoration costs less, the remaining amount of the already deposited Rs 5 crore will be refunded.
The green court also asked the capital’s lead planning body, the Delhi Development Authority, to do a fresh assessment of how much money would be required to restore the damaged floodplains. Environmentalists had vocally objected to organising the World Culture Festival on the ecologically fragile Yamuna banks — which included a 7-acre stage for 35,000 musicians and dancers, newly built dirt tracks and 650 portable toilets across 1,000 acres.
The Art of Living has denied it caused any damage to the banks, alleging that it has been a victim of a “conspiracy”.
“We have never caused any damage to the environment but have in fact worked for preserving and reviving it through various environment-related projects over the years,” the organisation said.
JUST ARRIVED
- Vineet Kumar Singh underwent extensive training for ‘Mukkabaaz’
- Mani Shankar Aiyar row: ‘Hindi not first language, messed up in translation
- China says no change in its stand on India’s membership to NSG
- Mani Shankar Aiyar calls PM Modi “neech aadmi”, Rahul Gandhi asks him to appologise
- Would love to do a sports biopic: Saiyami Kher
EDITOR’S PICK
Ayodhya Mandir-Masjid case: Onus on Supreme Court, now
Twenty-five years after the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya, there seems to be no end in sight to…
Great times ahead for infotainment industry
It could be the industry which offers people the best of hopes; but it is an industry that could turn…
Rahul Gandhi faces baptism by fire
Taking up the mantle of Congress presidentship in a party that is characterised by spinelessness and sycophancy, Rahul Gandhi is…
Congress compulsion: From mother to son
Never mind the substance, the Congress Party does seem to care for the form (though under the dictate of the…
Savings-investment myth of demonetisation
Going by the numbers, there seems to be lots to cheer post-demonetisation. Indian households, who hitherto would have spent all…