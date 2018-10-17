News Alerts! Chhattisgarh: Ten people died after car collided with truck in Mahasamund
10:38 am A soldier of Indian Army’s Signal Regiment has been arrested in Meerut cantonment on the charges of espionage, interrogation is underway.
9:23 am Statement of Gaurav Kanwar who was threatened with a gun by Ashish Pandey outside Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel on 14th October.
10:13 am Supreme Court has made a decision, but now you are saying that it’s our tradition. Triple Talaq is also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come on the streets now: Subramanian Swamy. Sabarimala Temple
10:01 am Kerala: Protests being held near Pamba base camp against entry of women in the age group 10-50 to Sabarimala Temple
8:57 am It has happened for the 1st time in the world, it’s amusing. ‘Make me a slave, treat me unequally, we’re inferior to men’; women are stopping women. What’s the point in this. I don’t know what’s happening in this nation. It’s my personal opinion, not political: Udit Raj. Sabarimala
8:55 am I have seen fight for equality, not for slavery & inequality. On one hand, fight against atrocities by men is going on in the nation & on the other hand, women are fighting against their own freedom & rights: BJP’s Udit Raj on women protesting their entry in Sabarimala Temple
9:30 am Chhindwara: A Durga Puja Pandal caught fire at around 5 am today. More details awaited. Madhya Pradesh
8:40 am Western Naval Command successfully concluded maiden trials of Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle(DSRV) on 15 Oct.DSRV operated by a crew of 3,can rescue 14 personnel from a disabled submarine at a time.DSRV carried out underwater mating with a bottomed submarine,at over 300 ft depth
8:40 am Ramanathapuram: 3 persons died on the spot, 4 persons received injuries in a collision between a car and a government bus near Sayalgudi. Tamil Nadu
8:37 am Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists have been eliminated and one Jammu & Kashmir police personnel has lost his life: Imitiyaz Ismail Parray, SSP, Srinagar (Visuals deferred by unspecified time)
8:21 am I used to idolise Kailash Kher. I met him for the first time at Dubai airport in 2015. We clicked some pictures, exchanged numbers & started texting. One day, he called me & asked me to meet. He said he likes my name & wants to make love to me: Singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa. MeToo
7:57 am Kerala: Total 1000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam. Portals of the Sabarimala Temple will be opened today.
8:39 am Visuals from Delhi: Several people injured after a bus overturned after being hit by a truck under Wazirabad flyover, around 6 am today. Police at the spot.
7:30 am YouTube faces global outage, users post screenshots of internal error 500 message.
6:37 am 4 dead after a pick-up van collided with a tractor in Saharanpur last night. District Magistrate says, “3 minors&1 adult dead in accident;8 injured ppl admitted to district hospital; all out of danger. Tractor was overloaded. Driver of the tractor absconding; he’ll be arrested soon.”
