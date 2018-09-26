News Alerts! Supreme Court allows live streaming of court proceedings
12:50 pm: Supreme Court allows live streaming of court proceedings, says, ‘it will start from the Supreme Court. Rules have to be followed for this. Live streaming of court proceedings will bring accountability into the judicial system.”
12:28 pm: Delhi Ashok Vihar building collapse: 2 children killed, total 8 people rescued out of which 3 are in critical condition; Search and rescue operation underway.
12:18 pm: Judgement welcome to a certain extent since SC didn’t impose a restriction in this regard & clearly said that centre or state govts can provide reservation if they want: Mayawati on SC refuses to hear 2006 verdict in Nagraj case on reservation in promotion for SC/ST in govt jobs.
12:04 am: Supreme Court on Aadhaar matter: Justice Chandrachud says, “Aadhaar violates the right to privacy as it could possibly lead to profiling of persons and voters”.
11:56 am: Himachal Pradesh: Kullu DC says BRO (Border Roads Organisation) has rescued 35 IIT Roorkee students who went missing in Lahaul Spiti while returning after trekking from Hampta trekking pass in Kullu. The students are at Mountaineering Institute in Manali.
11:55 am: Supreme Court says “Aadhaar not mandatory for obtaining a new SIM card.”
11:56 am: Supreme Court strikes down the section 57 of Aadhaar Act; as a result, private companies cannot ask for Aadhaar card.
11:45 am: Supreme Court says, “Aadhaar not mandatory for opening of bank account”
11:37 am: Aadhaar card is mandatory for PAN linking: Supreme Court.
11:35 am: Supreme Court on Aadhaar: Aadhaar is not mandatory for UGC, NEET & CBSE examinations. Biometric data shall not be shared with any agency without the permission of the court.
11:34 am: Bengaluru: Bellandur lake continues to spill toxic foam.
11:33 am: No mobile company can demand “Aadhaar card”: Supreme Court
11:29 am: Supreme Court says, “the government needs to ensure that illegal migrants do not get Aadhaar card”.
11:29 am: Supreme Court says, “Education has taken us from thumb impression to signature, now technology has taken us from signature to thumb impression.”
11:27 am: Supreme Court says, “Aadhaar need not be made compulsory for school admissions.”
11:24 am: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Aadhaar.
11:19 am: Aadhaar matter: Justice AK Sikri asks Centre to “introduce strong data protection law as soon as possible.”
11:11 am:Verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar: Supreme Court says, “minimal demographic & biometric data of citizens are collected by the UIDAI for Aadhaar enrolment. Aadhaar number given to a person is unique & can’t go to any other person”
11:07 am: Verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar: Justice AK Sikri says, “Aadhaar empowers the marginalised section of the society and gives them an identity, Aadhaar is also different from other ID proofs as it can’t be duplicated”.
11:06 am: Justice AK Sikri while reading out verdict in Supreme Court on constitutional validity of #Aadhaar, says, “It is better to be unique than to be best.”
11:05 am: Verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar: Justice AK Sikri has authored the judgement on behalf of him, CJI and Justice Khanwilkar. Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan have written their individual opinions.
11.04 am: Supreme Court Justice Sikri while reading out verdict on constitutional validity of Aadhaar: There is a fundamental difference between Aadhaar card and identity. Once the bio-metric information is stored, it remains in the system
10.50 am: Supreme Court’s Justice Sikri begins reading out verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar
10.40 am: SC/ST reservations in promotion: Supreme Court’s five-judge bench refuses to refer the Nagaraj judgement to a larger bench
10.24 am: The judgement will have a far reaching effect because Aadhaar is relevant for a large no. of subsidies. It is also relevant to plug loot & waste that has happened. I hope the judgement is in favour of Aadhaar: Mukul Rohatgi, as AG he represented the government in Aadhaar case
10.20 am: Delhi: Three-storey building collapses near Sawan Park in Ashok Vihar Phase 3. More details awaited
10.15 am: Tamil Nadu (Hosur): New-born baby rescued from bushes in Achettipalli today by passers-by who heard him crying. Infant admitted to hospital, probe underway. Mutugamma, one of the rescuers, says,’I brought him to hospital. He was bitten by ants all over the body.I want to adopt him’.
10.00 am: An 11 month-old baby reportedly died on-board Qatar Airways Doha-Hyderabad flight, today; Further details awaited
9.50 am: Siliguri: Police have arrested 24 bandh supporters from Bagdogra and Naxalbari areas. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today, in protest against the death of 2 students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur’s Islampur
9.45 am: Sri Lankan national living in a refugee camp in Tiruchi tried to illegally cross over to Sri Lanka in a plastic boat from Rameswaram earlier today. Custom officials nabbed her in Thangachimadam.She has been taken to Ramanathapuram custom office. Inquiry being conducted.
9.30 am: Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was murdered in Mangolpuri area last night, police investigation underway
9.00 am: Howrah: Security increased in the city in view of the 12-hour bandh called by BJP in West Bengal today, in protest against the death of 2 students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur’s Islampur. Buses vandalised, bus drivers wear helmets for safety
8.00 am: Howrah: Train movement obstructed by protesters on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today in protest against the death of 2 students following a clash with police in North Dinajpur’s Islampur.
7.00 am: West Bengal: Protesters vandalise government buses and torch tyres in Midnapore. BJP has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today in protest against the death of a student who died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur’s Islampur.
6.30 am: West Bengal: Latest visuals from Kolkata’s Esplanade. BJP has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today in protest against the death of a student who died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur’s Islampur.
