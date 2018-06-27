News Alerts: Maharashtra plane crash: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI crashes near Nashik; pilots safe
12: 10 pm: Maharashtra: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI crashes near Nashik, pilots are safe. More details awaited.
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI that crashed near Nashik, was an under-production aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Both pilots ejected safely: Defence PRO Mumbai
Maharashtra: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI crashes near Nashik, pilots are safe. More details awaited.
11:57 am: SC says issues related to 2G spectrum case are highly sensitive and no officer probing the matter should be under any cloud.
We are willing to probe allegations of disproportionate assets against ED officer Rajeshwar Singh probing Aircel-Maxis case: Centre to SC.
Centre places before SC a communication in a sealed cover. SC says sensitive issues are involved in the matter.
The allegations, whether right or wrong, against Rajeshwar Singh have to be looked into, observes SC.
You are simply an officer. You can’t be given a blanket clean chit. Everybody is accountable: SC to Rajeshwar Singh.
SC says it would pass appropriate order in the matter at 2 pm today.
11:42 am: Supreme Court refuses to transfer the case of the disqualification of 18 Tamil Nadu MLAs from Madras High Court to Supreme Court. SC assigns a new judge Justice M Satyanarayana in the case, in Madras High Court.
11:07 pm: Jammu and Kashmir: A Special Police Officer goes missing after reportedly leaving from Pampore police station with an AK-47 rifle. More details awaited.
10:56 am: Bihar: Patna-Hatia-Patliputra Express attacked by robbers near Bhalui railway station y’day. Robbers also attacked railway employees&fled with valuables. Passengers say ‘Before we could understand anything,5-6 men entered the coach. We were scared&handed over everything to them.’
Bihar: Patna-Hatia-Patliputra Express attacked by robbers near Bhalui railway station y'day. Robbers also attacked railway employees&fled with valuables. Passengers say 'Before we could understand anything,5-6 men entered the coach. We were scared&handed over everything to them.'
10:29 am: Rajasthan Govt’s labour dept issues orders for its employees to wear ‘trousers & shirt’ while on duty. Letter issued by Labour Commissioner on 21 June states ‘Some officers/employees wear jeans & t-shirt & “other inappropriate clothes” which is indecent&against dignity of office’
10:23 am: Some have been asking why I chose to make a statement at this time. I have made statement because UBHL and myself filed an application before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs. 13,900 crores: Vijay Mallya
Some have been asking why I chose to make a statement at this time. I have made statement because UBHL and myself filed an application before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs. 13,900 crores:Vijay Mallya
We have requested Court’s permission to allow us to sell these assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including the Public Sector Banks such amounts as may be directed and determined by the Court. If the criminal agencies such as ED or CBI object to the sale of assets, it will clearly demonstrate that there is agenda against me “the Poster Boy” beyond recovery of dues. I continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with banks. If politically motivated factors interfere, there is nothing I can do: Vijay Mallya
10:20 am: I’m here to once again solidify our love for India, our belief in friendship that India & US have together & our willingness to want to make that relationship even stronger. In this day&time we see more & more reasons to India & US come together: Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to UN.
We're 2 oldest democracies & we see those opportunities between US & India in multiple level of ways whether it's countering terrorism or we want to continue our democratic opportunities or we are going to start to work together more strongly on the military aspect: Nikki Haley
It makes me happy to be back in India. It's as beautiful as I remember it to be. We started out at Humayun's tomb which is a reminder of how much we value culture&how much India values culture & to see the preservation that has happened here: Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the UN
10:09 am: Jharkhand: 3 policemen posted at residence of BJP MP Karia Munda were abducted yesterday allegedly by supporters of ‘Pathalgarhi’ in Khunti. Search ops launched. ‘Pathalgadi’ is reportedly a movement to declare certain geographical areas as self-governed by putting up stones
Jharkhand: 3 policemen posted at residence of BJP MP Karia Munda were abducted yesterday allegedly by supporters of 'Pathalgarhi' in Khunti. Search ops launched. 'Pathalgadi' is reportedly a movement to declare certain geographical areas as self-governed by putting up stones
