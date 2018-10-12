Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 12, 2018 12:25 pm
12.22pm SC issues notice to WB govt on plea challenging its decision to grant Rs 28 cr to 28,000 Durga puja committees

12.09pm Don’t consider female journalists so innocent that anyone can misuse them, says Lata Kelkar, Chief of MP BJP women wing on MJ Akbar

10:33 am Gujarat: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ at Narmada bank being given final touches. It will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 by PM Narendra Modi

10:12 am Union Home Ministry has advised Chandigarh administration to give an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving two-wheelers in Chandigarh. This was in response to representation received by Home Minister from representatives of Sikh bodies

10:04 am Patna: On every Navratri from last 22 years, Nageshwar Baba keeps 21 ‘kalash’ on his chest in Naulakha Mandir, says, “I get the energy to do this from Goddess. I start fasting 15 days prior to Navratri. Many people visit here to seek Maa Durga’s blessings.” Bihar

8:49 am After the incident internal inquiry has been set up,pilot&co-pilot derostered till investigation is done. About incident AI express informed DGCA about it. All passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport & another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged: Air India Express

8:42 am The President had addressed it, he was asked whether or not India would buy oil from Iran after sanctions are reimposed. And President said, ‘we’ll take care of that.’ He was asked also about CAATSA sanctions&possible imposition of CAATSA sanctions: Heather Nauert, US State Dept

8:36 am Uttar Pradesh Government has approved the setting up of a political training institute in Ghaziabad. The institute will give political training to public representatives and political workers.

8:31 am Trichy- Dubai Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport yesterday and was diverted to Mumbai. The flight had got damaged under the belly, was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport.

6:30 am Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.48 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 74.90 (increase by Rs 0.28) respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.94 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 78.51 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively.

