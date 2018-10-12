News Alerts! SC issues notice to WB govt on plea challenging its decision to grant Rs 28 cr to 28,000 Durga puja committees
12.22pm SC issues notice to WB govt on plea challenging its decision to grant Rs 28 cr to 28,000 Durga puja committees
12.09pm Don’t consider female journalists so innocent that anyone can misuse them, says Lata Kelkar, Chief of MP BJP women wing on MJ Akbar
#WATCH: I welcome this #MeToo campaign but I don't consider women journalists to be so innocent that anyone can misuse them, says Lata Kelkar, Chief of Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing on MJ Akbar. (11.10.18)
Voter list matter: Supreme Court dismisses Kamal Nath’s and Sachin Pilot’s petitions seeking a direction to the Election Commission with respect to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan State assembly elections.
10:33 am Gujarat: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ at Narmada bank being given final touches. It will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 by PM Narendra Modi
#Gujarat: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' at Narmada bank being given final touches. It will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 by PM Narendra Modi
10:12 am Union Home Ministry has advised Chandigarh administration to give an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving two-wheelers in Chandigarh. This was in response to representation received by Home Minister from representatives of Sikh bodies
10:04 am Patna: On every Navratri from last 22 years, Nageshwar Baba keeps 21 ‘kalash’ on his chest in Naulakha Mandir, says, “I get the energy to do this from Goddess. I start fasting 15 days prior to Navratri. Many people visit here to seek Maa Durga’s blessings.” Bihar
Patna: On every #Navratri from last 22 years, Nageshwar Baba keeps 21 'kalash' on his chest in Naulakha Mandir, says,"I get the energy to do this from Goddess. I start fasting 15 days prior to Navratri. Many people visit here to seek Maa Durga's blessings." #Bihar
Income tax department raids close relatives of TDP leader and businessman CM Ramesh. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd.
Raid is also going on at his partners in Rithwik Projects Pvt. More details awaited: IT Sources
India vs West Indies second test: West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first. Shardul Thakur debuts for India
8:49 am After the incident internal inquiry has been set up,pilot&co-pilot derostered till investigation is done. About incident AI express informed DGCA about it. All passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport & another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged: Air India Express
After the incident internal inquiry has been set up,pilot&co-pilot derostered till investigation is done. About incident AI express informed DGCA about it. All passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport & another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged: Air India Express
And he (US President) said, India is going to find out. And India will find out. We'll see. So I'm not going to get ahead of him, but certainly when we hear about things such as purchasing oil or purchasing of the S-400 systems, it's not helpful: Heather Nauert, US State Dept
8:42 am The President had addressed it, he was asked whether or not India would buy oil from Iran after sanctions are reimposed. And President said, ‘we’ll take care of that.’ He was asked also about CAATSA sanctions&possible imposition of CAATSA sanctions: Heather Nauert, US State Dept
The President had addressed it, he was asked whether or not India would buy oil from Iran after sanctions are reimposed. And President said, 'we'll take care of that.' He was asked also about CAATSA sanctions&possible imposition of CAATSA sanctions: Heather Nauert, US State Dept
8:36 am Uttar Pradesh Government has approved the setting up of a political training institute in Ghaziabad. The institute will give political training to public representatives and political workers.
8:31 am Trichy- Dubai Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport yesterday and was diverted to Mumbai. The flight had got damaged under the belly, was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport.
Trichy- Dubai Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport yesterday and was diverted to Mumbai. The flight had got damaged under the belly, was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport.
6:30 am Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.48 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 74.90 (increase by Rs 0.28) respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.94 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 78.51 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively.
Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.48 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 74.90 (increase by Rs 0.28) respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.94 per litre (increase by Rs 0.12) and Rs 78.51 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively.
