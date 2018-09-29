Free Press Journal
News Alerts! The intelligence in Pakistan never lets relations between two countries improve, says Nadeem Nusrat

7:40 am We think that the confidence building measures should be taken up first between India & Pakistan. Relations between India & Pakistan is more important a factor than anything else: Nadeem Nusrat, Chairman, Voice of Karachi in New York

7:30 am Maine apne Border Security Force ke jawanon ko kaha tha, padosi hai, pehli goli matt chalana, lekin ek bhi goli agar udhar se chal jaati hai to phir apni goliyon ko matt gin’na: Home Minister

7:15 am Hamare BSF ka ek jawan, abhi uske saath jis tarike se badsalooki ki hai Pakistan ne, shayad aapne dekha hoga. Kuch hua hai, main bataoonga nahi. Hua hai, theek thaak hua hai, vishwaas rakhna bahut theek thaak hua hai, 2-3 din pehle. Aur aage bhi dekhiega kya hoga: Home Min

6:30 am Pakistan is Pakistan, they’ll never accept Indian Army executed this. But world knows it happened, govt has released evidence from time to time. Whether they want to believe it or not is up to them: Lt Gen RR Nimbhorkar, former Nagrota (J&K) Corps Commander on Surgical Strike (28.9)

Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 83.40 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) & Rs 74.63 per litre (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 90.75 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) & Rs 79.23 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22), respectively.

