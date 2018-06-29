Free Press Journal
News Alerts! MNS workers thrash movie theatre manager in Pune

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 29, 2018 11:15 am
11: 08 am WATCH Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) workers thrash a movie theatre manager during a protest over high prices of food items in the theatre. (28.6.18) (Note: Strong Language)

11: 02 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of National Centre for Aging at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi

10: 54 am Rajasthan: Shivna, Jakham and other rivers flowing above danger levels, flooding in Pratapgarh following incessant rain.

10: 31 am Kerala: Crime Branch to investigate the sexual assault allegations against five priests of Malankara Orthodox Church.

10: 23 am Himachal Pradesh: Water level in Uhl river in Mandi district’s Barot crosses danger mark following heavy rain in the region.

10: 09 am UPDATE One terrorist killed in an encounter near Trehgam in Kupwara district, Operation over. Jammu And Kashmir

9: 45 am Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has initiated action against 130 teachers and coordinators across the country. Action taken after errors in calculating marks awarded in the Class XII board exams revaluation

9: 35 am Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists lob grenade at an Army patrolling party in Shopian’s Ahgam; 1 Army personnel injured, area cordoned off, search operation launched.

9: 25 am Jharkhand: 3 policemen who were posted at the residence of BJP MP Karia Munda and were abducted earlier this week, allegedly by supporters of ‘Pathalgarhi’ in Khunti, have been rescued. ‘Pathalgadi’ is reportedly a movement to declare certain geographical areas as self-governed.

9: 05 am WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18)

8: 10 am Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh highway blocked due to landslide at Marhi.

7: 05 am Tripura: 1 arrested & 450 Yuba tablets, 1.25 grams of suspected Heroin & 4.18 lakhs of liquid cash has been seized: Suman Majumder, Sub Divisional Police Officer, West Agartala (28.06.18)

7: 00 am Jammu & Kashmir: Security’s been increased at Udhampur Railway Station to avoid any untoward incident during Amarnath Yatra. Our personnel are patrolling 24×7. We’ve also got special dog squad to help us detect suspicious objects & have also started a 24×7 helpline: SSP Railways (28.06.18)

