News Alerts! Bihar: NCP national general secretary Tariq Anwar quits party, resigns from the post of Lok Sabha MP

Bihar: NCP national general secretary Tariq Anwar quits party, resigns from the post of Lok Sabha MP
10:56 am Right to worship is given to all devotees and there can be no discrimination on the basis of gender: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. SC has allowed entry of all women in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple
10:51 am Supreme Court allows entry of women in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.
Devotees of Lord Ayyappa are Hindus,don’t constitute a separate religious denomination. No physiological&biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn’t pass the test of conditionality.Restrictions put by Sabarimala temple can’t be held as essential religious practice:CJI
10:48 am 4 judges have the same opinion in the #Sabarimala temple case; one dissenting opinion by Justice Indu Malhotra. CJI Dipak Misra reading out the verdict
10:47 am Women no way inferior to men. On one hand, women are worshipped as Goddesses, but there are restrictions on the other hand. Relationship with God can’t be defined by biological or physiological factors: CJI Dipak Misra on the ban on entry of women in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.
10:37 am Bihar: Chemist shops closed in Patna as All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has called for a day-long nationwide strike against Centre’s move to regularise online pharmacies
10:21 am Spot Visuals: Three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed near a railway crossing in Darbhanga today. Railway officials present at the spot. More details awaited. Bihar
9:45 am Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors book at Konark War Memorial. Rajasthan
Bihar: Three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed near a railway crossing in Darbhanga today. Railway officials present at the spot. More details awaited
Bihar: Prime witness in the 2016 murder case of BJP leader Visheshwar Ojha, allegedly shot dead in Arrah
9:27 am Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors book at the Air Force Station. He will inaugurate the Army exhibition ‘Parakarm Parv’ at Jodhpur Military Station today, marking the second anniversary of the surgical strike across the LoC. Rajasthan
9:20 am Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded ‘guard of honour’ at Jodhpur airport. He will inaugurate Army exhibition ‘Parakarm Parv’ at Jodhpur Military Station and also attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference today. Rajasthan
9:16 am Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Jodhpur Airport; received by CM Vasundhara Raje, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba
9:06 am Himachal Pradesh: 6 bikers along with 20 tourists rescued in first sortie early morning today by Indian Air Force. They were stranded due to heavy snowfall at several locations near Chhattru & Chhota Dara.
7:39 am Haryana: 13899 cusec of water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district this morning. The water level of river Yamuna near OId Delhi Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.92 metres at 7 am.
6:40 am Telangana: Police has taken the Principal of a school, in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar, in custody for allegedly sodomising an 8-yr-old student in his office. A case has been registered under POCSO Act & relevant sections of the IPC. The Principal will be sent to judicial remand.
6:30 am Banda: 111 antique coins were discovered yesterday when portion of the ground was being dug for construction work, in Kajitola under Marka police station limits. The coins have been kept at the police station, further action is underway.
