News Alerts: Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from 18th July

1:09 pm: Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from 18th July till 10th August. It will comprise of 18 working days.

1:04 pm: Rajasthan: Rebel BJP MLA and former state minister Ghanshyam Tiwari resigns from BJP, announces new party.

Rajasthan: Rebel BJP MLA and former state minister Ghanshyam Tiwari resigns from BJP, announces new party pic.twitter.com/MJyn2fWVn4

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

1:01 pm: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Gujarat’s Navsari.

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Gujarat’s Navsari. pic.twitter.com/Jtx4M2wpF6 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

12:29 pm: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called for a meeting over Cauvery water issue, later today.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called for a meeting over Cauvery water issue, later today (file pic) pic.twitter.com/2DjZYshnU1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

12:08 pm: More than 100 baby cobras and two adult cobras rescued by forest officials from a house in a village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. 21 eggs also recovered.

More than 100 baby cobras and two adult cobras rescued by forest officials from a house in a village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. 21 eggs also recovered. (24.6.18) pic.twitter.com/pgRn5OqPjj — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

12:07 pm: Felling of trees for redevelopment of 7 colonies in South Delhi: Next date of hearing in Delhi High Court is 4th July, while, National Green Tribunal to hear the matter on 2nd July.

11:43 am: Delhi High Court reserves order on pleas seeking stay on elections scheduled to be held on June 30 for electing the managing committee of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

11:37 am: Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh to not attend Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s book launch in Delhi today: Sources.

11:36 am: If Nitish Kumar gives up CM seat and joins ‘mahagathbandhan’, then I think Tejashvi Prasad ji will be our CM face for 2020 Bihar elections: Jitan Ram Manjhi, Hindustani Awam Morcha on Bihar assembly elections.

11:22 am: Punjab Roadways employees observe one strike demanding for salary hike; Visuals from Ludhiana.

Punjab Roadways employees observe one strike demanding for salary hike; Visuals from Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/uQ8HYtpGdP — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

11:16 am: PM Narendra Modi inquired about health of an IAF guard who fell down after a heat stroke at ceremonial reception of Seychelles President Danny Faure at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

PM Narendra Modi inquired about health of an IAF guard who fell down after a heat stroke at ceremonial reception of Seychelles President Danny Faure at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today pic.twitter.com/X2ORTcFX4S — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

11:14 am: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea by 18 AIADMK MLAs against their disqualification by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on June 27. Madras High Court on June 14 passed a split verdict in the case.

10:55 am: Supreme Court decides to hear a mentioning by Subramanian Swamy in a PIL relating to Enforcement Directorate’s investigation in the Aircel-Maxis case.

10:49 am: Bihar BJP leaders who want to make headlines should be kept under control. There is a lot of difference between 2014 & 2019. BJP knows without Nitish ji it will not be able to win. If BJP does not need allies they are free to fight on all 40 seats in Bihar: Sanjay Singh, JDU.

State BJP leaders who want to make headlines should be kept under control. There is a lot of difference between 2014 & 2019. BJP knows without Nitish ji it will not be able to win. If BJP does not need allies they are free to fight on all 40 seats in Bihar: Sanjay Singh, JDU pic.twitter.com/NbJ4QJcL6i — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

10:27 am: Seven cars damaged after wall of an under construction building collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala’s Antop Hill following heavy rain.

Seven cars damaged after wall of an under construction building collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala’s Antop Hill following heavy rain. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/h2yril46bU — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

10:19 am: Visuals of water-logging from Mumbai’s Matunga East area. According to India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in the region.

Visuals of water-logging from #Mumbai‘s Matunga East area. According to India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in the region. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VPQqpaArYz — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

9:52 am: Gujarat: Rail movement between Bhilad & Sanjan has been affected due to very heavy rainfall in the region. Efforts for restoration underway- Western Railway.

#Gujarat: Rail movement between Bhilad & Sanjan has been affected due to very heavy rainfall in the region. Efforts for restoration underway- Western Railway pic.twitter.com/XKi7d1RbGt — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

9:42 am: Visuals of heavy water-logging from Mumbai’s Sion area. According to India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in the region.

Visuals of heavy water-logging from #Mumbai‘s Sion area. According to India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in the region. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jE8HzilQDm — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

9:38 am: I am in a great country. The relationship between India and Seychelles is excellent. My presence here is to take this relationship to newer heights: President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

I am in a great country. The relationship between India and Seychelles is excellent. My presence here is to take this relationship to newer heights: President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0mWkVLzfT8 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

9:36 am: Delhi: President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/gyZ1V62SUo — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

9:33 am: More than 20,000 trees will be cut in main south Delhi area. A CAG report states there is a deficit of 9 lakh trees in Delhi. I hope the court will put a stay on the order: KK Mishra, who filed PIL in Delhi HC over felling of trees for re-development of 7 colonies in Delhi.

More than 20,000 trees will be cut in main south Delhi area. A CAG report states there is a deficit of 9 lakh trees in Delhi. I hope the court will put a stay on the order: KK Mishra, who filed PIL in Delhi HC over felling of trees for re-development of 7 colonies in Delhi pic.twitter.com/97ghgK7wtv — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

8:58 am: Maharashtra: Two people died, five were injured after a tree fell on them at MG road, near Metro Cinema in Mumbai, yesterday.

8:49 am: London: Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest at 10 Downing Street yesterday demanding end to Pakistan Army’s occupation of Balochistan province & justice for Baloch women and children who have been facing torture and sexual harassment by Pakistan Army.

London: Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest at 10 Downing Street yesterday demanding end to Pakistan Army’s occupation of Balochistan province & justice for Baloch women and children who have been facing torture and sexual harassment by Pakistan Army. pic.twitter.com/E5fKqLcmZP — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

8:38 am: Gujarat: Heavy water-logging in parts of Valsad district’s Umbergaon due to continuous rainfall in the region.

#Gujarat: Heavy water-logging in parts of Valsad district’s Umbergaon due to continuous rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/9qRYAiEvKp — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

8:30 am: Colaba recorded 90 mm & Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5.30 am; Heavy to very heavy rain to continue: Indian Meteorological Department.

8:06 am: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, resulting in water-logging; Visuals from Postal Colony in Chembur East.

Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai, resulting in water-logging; Visuals from Postal Colony in Chembur East pic.twitter.com/Uej7aSVxnM — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

7:53 am: Congress mein thumke lagane wale jo hain woh hi thumke lagayenge, yeh unko dekhna hai ki thumke lagane hain ya chunaav jeetna hai: Ashwini Kumar Chopra, BJP MP from Karnal when asked about Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary might campaign for Congress.

Congress mein thumke lagane wale jo hain woh hi thumke lagayenge, yeh unko dekhna hai ki thumke lagane hain ya chunaav jeetna hai: Ashwini Kumar Chopra, BJP MP from Karnal when asked about Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary might campaign for Congress. (24.06.18) pic.twitter.com/LG1AyTCnw7 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

7:44 am: Mumbai: There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) with a delay of 5-7 minutes-Central Railway.

7:19 am: According to a government notification dated June 22, 20% surcharge has been levied on liquor from June 23 in Rajasthan in order to protect cows.

6:24 am: Bihar: 1 arrested after video of girl being allegedly assaulted went viral in Kaimur. Her relatives say, ‘6 people were involved in it, we’ve registered a police complaint. We’ll kill ourselves if we don’t get justice’ Police official says, ‘investigation is underway.

Bihar: 1 arrested after video of girl being allegedly assaulted went viral in Kaimur. Her relatives say, ‘6 people were involved in it, we’ve registered a police complaint. We’ll kill ourselves if we don’t get justice’ Police official says, ‘investigation is underway’ (24.06.18) pic.twitter.com/BDIY7F1PJi — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

5:49 am: Maharashtra: Container truck got stuck under Mumbai’s King’s Circle railway bridge after ramming into a barrier. No casualties reported.

Maharashtra: Container truck got stuck under Mumbai’s King’s Circle railway bridge after ramming into a barrier. No casualties reported. (24.06.18) pic.twitter.com/QmRRhQNecz — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

5:03 am: 2 arrested, 1 injured & 3 absconding after a police encounter in Noida sector 15. One rifle has been seized by the police.