Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts! Delhi HC acquits former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi in his wife’s murder case

News Alerts! Delhi HC acquits former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi in his wife’s murder case

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 05, 2018 11:05 am
FOLLOW US:

11.05 am: Virat Kohli scores century; India 465/4 in 106.5 overs vs the West Indies at Rajkot

10.40 am: Delhi High Court allows appeal of former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi and acquits him in murder case of his wife.Earlier trial court had sentenced him to life term for the murder


10.05 am: Non-cognisable offence complaint filed against Tanushree Dutta (in file pic) by one Sumant Dhas for allegedly defaming Raj Thackeray & MNS party. Complaint was filed at Kaij police station in Beed district of Maharashtra.

8.30 am: ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating assigned to the borrowing programme of Jet Airways to B from BB. ICRA has reaffirmed the short-term rating of Jet Airways at A4. The outlook on the long-term rating is Negative: Credit rating agency ICRA

8.15 am: Protests break out against Pakistan in Muzaffarabad(Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), ‘Azadi’ slogans raised.

7.30 am: Karnataka: Ramila Umashankar, Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru passed away at the age of 44 after a cardiac arrest, last night. She was also a JD(S) corporator from Kaveripura ward.

7.00 am: Odisha (Mayurbhanj): Santosh Jena, an employee with General Electrical Department in Baripada has threatened to commit suicide because he is unable to withdraw his Employee provident fund (EPF) due to some error in his Aadhaar Card.

6.30 am: Haryana: Bike-borne miscreants threw acid at a 31-yr-old woman in Ambala yesterday. “She has received 60% burn injuries. Her right eye, face & abdomen have been damaged. Her condition is serious. We have referred her to PGI, Chandigarh, “Dr Sanjay, Civil Hospital.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK