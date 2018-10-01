New Alerts! Tamil Nadu: Chetak CH442 chopper crashes during training at Rajali

11.05 am: Tamil Nadu: Chetak CH442 crashes during a training sortie at Rajali. Whilst carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo crash landed. Damage to main and tail rotors. The crew is safe. More details awaited.

Tamil Nadu: Chetak CH442 crashes during a training sortie at Rajali. Whilst carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo crash landed. Damage to main and tail rotors. The crew is safe. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018





10.13 am: Enforcement Directorate attaches properties and bank accounts to the tune of Rs 637 crore in Nirav Modi case.

Enforcement Directorate attaches attaches properties and bank accounts to the tune of Rs 637 crore in Nirav Modi case. pic.twitter.com/Gsz6MFWq4O — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018



10.00 am: Delhi: Locals hold protest in Taimoor Nagar after a 38-year-old man was shot dead by unknown miscreants in the area last evening.

Delhi: Locals hold protest in Taimoor Nagar after a 38-year-old man was shot dead by unknown miscreants in the area last evening. pic.twitter.com/0J3fBdDdmG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

9.55 am: Delhi: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/5QEaljQwOk — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

9.45 am: India has a special place in the heart of each Uzbek. At the moment, India is a rapidly developing nation, India is confidently strengthening its role as global power: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

India has a special place in the heart of each Uzbek. At the moment, India is a rapidly developing nation, India is confidently strengthening its role as global power: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/r5IalCBNpv — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

9.30 am: Delhi: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/9oOM29U1I2 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

7.30 am: Ambedkarji’s himself said that reservation is required for only 10 years. He visualised equal development within 10 years. But it didn’t happen. Even those present in Parliament kept on extending reservation for 10 years: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in Ranchi

Ambedkarji’s himself said that reservation is required for only 10 years. He visualised equal development within 10 years. But it didn’t happen. Even those present in Parliament kept on extending reservation for 10 years: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in Ranchi (30.9) pic.twitter.com/dap0YoqBO9 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

Mujhe aarakshan mila, main kuch jivan mein ban gaya to maine jivan ke kitne chan aise bitaye soochne mein ki maine mere samaaj ko baanta kitna hai? Yeh sochna bahut zaroori hai. Kya uska fayeda hai? Kya aarakshan ka yahi kalpana hai?: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in Ranchi (30.9) pic.twitter.com/9ZChIqMfHN — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

6.30 am: A 38-year-old man was shot to death by unknown miscreants in Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar area last evening. Chinmay Biswal, DCP of Southeast (Delhi) says, “the accused will be nabbed as early as possible. An investigation is underway.”