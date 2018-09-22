Free Press Journal
News Alerts! PM Narendra Modi arrives in Odisha, to attend an event

Sep 22, 2018 09:29 am
9.20 am: Karnataka: Former Karnataka Chief Minister & Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on 25th September.

9.15 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. He will attend an event in Talcher to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant, address a public meeting & inaugurate the local airport in Jharsuguda.

8.00 am: A truck rams into toll plaza in Rajasthan’s Kishangarh; One person was injured in the incident

7.40 am: Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; Visuals from Chembur area

7.20 am: Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI has taken remand of 3 private individuals & then Asst Director (In-charge Inspection of Shelter Homes) Social welfare Dept. They were arrested by CBI & produced in Muzaffarpur court yesterday. Next hearing in the case is on 24th September.

7.00 am: India has taken the right step. No talks should be held with Pakistan till the time it proves that it has sincere intentions: NK Kalia, (father of Capt. Saurabh Kalia who lost his life in Kargil War) on India calling off the planned meeting between EAM & Pakistan Foreign Minister

