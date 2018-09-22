News Alerts! PM Narendra Modi arrives in Odisha, to attend an event
9.20 am: Karnataka: Former Karnataka Chief Minister & Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on 25th September.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. He will attend an event in Talcher to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant, address a public meeting & inaugurate the local airport in Jharsuguda. pic.twitter.com/umIqKNJyMU
9.15 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. He will attend an event in Talcher to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant, address a public meeting & inaugurate the local airport in Jharsuguda.
8.00 am: A truck rams into toll plaza in Rajasthan’s Kishangarh; One person was injured in the incident
#WATCH A truck rams into toll plaza in Rajasthan’s Kishangarh; One person was injured in the incident (21.09.2018) (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/GcG8v3dIly
7.40 am: Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; Visuals from Chembur area
#Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of #Mumbai; Visuals from Chembur area pic.twitter.com/RVgr8QAXTS
7.20 am: Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI has taken remand of 3 private individuals & then Asst Director (In-charge Inspection of Shelter Homes) Social welfare Dept. They were arrested by CBI & produced in Muzaffarpur court yesterday. Next hearing in the case is on 24th September.
7.00 am: India has taken the right step. No talks should be held with Pakistan till the time it proves that it has sincere intentions: NK Kalia, (father of Capt. Saurabh Kalia who lost his life in Kargil War) on India calling off the planned meeting between EAM & Pakistan Foreign Minister
India has taken the right step. No talks should be held with Pakistan till the time it proves that it has sincere intentions: NK Kalia, (father of Capt. Saurabh Kalia who lost his life in Kargil War) on India calling off the planned meeting between EAM & Pakistan Foreign Minister pic.twitter.com/um3SsKFdKW
