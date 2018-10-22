13.08pm Amritsar train tragedy: Navjot Singh Sidhu, state Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar visits injured in hospital

#Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and state Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar reach Amritsar Civil Hospital to meet people who were injured in #AmritsarTrainAccident. pic.twitter.com/UEbO9wzeYY — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018



12.50pm Film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu booked for hitting a two-wheeler, injuring three

Hyderabad: Tollywood film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu booked for hitting a two-wheeler with his car last night, injuring three persons including a 3-year-old child. Case registered. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/PgvYdnpl9V — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

12.40pm Kerala nun case: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, key witness in rape case against Bishop Franco, found dead in Jalandhar today

12:13 pm: Hyderabad: Tollywood film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu booked for hitting a two-wheeler with his car last night, injuring three persons including a 3-year-old child. Case registered. Police investigation underway.

11:57 am: Tamil Nadu: BJP National Secy H Raja renders an apology before Madras HC for his derogatory remark against judiciary. In Sept during Vinayagar Chathurthi procession in Pudukottai, he had abused judiciary after police denied permission for procession to go on a particular route.

11:52 am: Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted three persons including a foreign national and recovered 9650 kg of narcotics today.

11:52 am: Delhi: Fire breaks out at a bus parking at Mori Gate; fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

#SpotVisuals: Fire breaks out at a bus parking at Mori Gate; fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/cUrcqCJK8m — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

11:45 pm: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea of self-styled godman Daati Maharaj against Delhi High Court’s order of transferring alleged rape case against him to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

11:34 am: An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit Vancouver Island in Canada: USGS Big Quakes.

11:25 am: Chandigarh: A petition has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by a person to set up a CBI enquiry or form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the #AmritsarTrainAccident which claimed lives of 60 people and left over 50 injured on October 19.

11:22 am: Lucknow: Groom’s head tonsured allegedly because he refused to marry the bride, demanding motorcycle&gold chain y’day;bride’s grandmother says, “they made these demands 5 days before wedding. He refused to marry after we said we can’t fulfil them.Don’t know who tonsured his head”.

Lucknow: Groom’s head tonsured allegedly because he refused to marry the bride, demanding motorcycle&gold chain y’day;bride’s grandmother says, “they made these demands 5 days before wedding. He refused to marry after we said we can’t fulfil them.Don’t know who tonsured his head” pic.twitter.com/VVAkUtnTi7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2018

11:07 am: Madhya Pradesh: A youth hailing from Maharastra was handed over to police today for trying to enter Gawlior Army Cantt posing as an Army personnel. Police investigation underway.

11:07 am: Madhya Pradesh: A youth hailing from Maharastra was handed over to police today for trying to enter Gawlior Army Cantt posing as an Army personnel. Police investigation underway.

11:05 am: Supreme Court today said it will pass an order tomorrow on a number of petitions seeking a direction to ban the sale of firecrackers in the country.

10:55 am: Delhi: Fire breaks out at a bus parking at Mori Gate; fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited

10:45 am: Supreme Court today said we will see it tomorrow as to when we can take up hearing the fresh petitions (writ and review) in regard to the entry of women in age group 10-50 in Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple.

10:43 am: Delhi: 21-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Burari. No suicide note has been recovered. Police investigation underway.

10:37 am: Supreme court today refused to hear urgently the mentioning by a lawyer seeking suo motu cognisance or action by the National Commission of women against all the accused persons in the MeToo movement.

10:27 am: Mumbai: Congress worker Manoj Dubey allegedly killed in Ghatkopar last night. Relative says, “he shared a post on Facebook that Congress will form govt in 2019 on which BJP&Bajrang Dal workers posted rude comments.The altercation led to a fight with swords in which he was killed”

Mumbai: Congress worker Manoj Dubey allegedly killed in Ghatkopar last night. Relative says, “he shared a post on Facebook that Congress will form govt in 2019 on which BJP&Bajrang Dal workers posted rude comments.The altercation led to a fight with swords in which he was killed” pic.twitter.com/4VraCCVE0q — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

10:05 am: Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Kinnaur at 9:11 am today in Himachal Pradesh.

9:45 am: Bhagalpur: A robbery was committed at residence of Srijan Scam accused Manorama Devi on Oct 20. Case registered against unidentified persons. Policeman responsible for house’s security was deployed for security during Durga idol immersion; he found the lock broken next day.

9:14 am: Coimbatore: An injured Great white Pelican was rescued from Valankulam Lake by Syed, an environmentalist, and was handed over to the forest department for treatment yesterday. Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore: The Great White Pelican which was rescued from Valankulam Lake by an environmentalist being treated. (21.10.2018) #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/I8Uer6thXl — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

9:10 am: Visuals from a petrol pump in Delhi as a protest has been called by Delhi Petrol Dealers Association against Delhi govt’s refusal to reduce VAT on diesel & petrol. All 400 petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units will remain shut from 6 am today to 5 am tomorrow.

#Visuals from a petrol pump in Delhi as a protest has been called by Delhi Petrol Dealers Association against Delhi govt’s refusal to reduce VAT on diesel & petrol. All 400 petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units will remain shut from 6 am today to 5 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rj0nKsLe3d — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

8:51 am: Himachal Pradesh: Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay R. Kudashev, visited Roerich art gallery in Kullu’s Naggar yesterday to celebrate the 114th Birth Anniversary of Svetoslav Roerich, an artist and founder of International Roerich Memorial Trust.

Himachal Pradesh: Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay R. Kudashev, visited Roerich art gallery in Kullu’s Naggar yesterday to celebrate the 114th Birth Anniversary of Svetoslav Roerich, an artist and founder of International Roerich Memorial Trust pic.twitter.com/ruqOkGg4Aq — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

8:11 am: Lucknow: Police have detained mother and elder brother of Abhishek Yadav who was found dead at his residence in Hazratganj yesterday. Abhijeet Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav.